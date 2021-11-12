UrduPoint.com

Professional Development Training For Family Court Judges Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Professional development training for family court judges held

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy in collaboration with UN Women conducted three-day professional development training at Judicial academy Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy in collaboration with UN Women conducted three-day professional development training at Judicial academy Peshawar.

Family Court Judges from all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the training.

Renowned Resource Persons namely Justice(R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, and Dr. Faqeer Hussain, former Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, delivered lectures on relevant topics and involved participants in interactive sessions.

The objectives of the course were to give orientation about the legal framework of Family Courts in Pakistan, Composition, Functions, Jurisdiction, and Specialized Procedure of Family Courts, Restitution of conjugal rights, Jactitation of marriage, Domestic Violence, Maintenance of Wife & Children, and Custody of Children.

Zia-ud-Din Khattak, Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy inaugurated the course.

In his inaugural address, the Director General extended a welcome to the participants and congratulated them for their selection for this course.

He also offered special thanks to the resource persons for sparing time out of their busy schedules and coming to the Academy for discourse.

Further, he gave a brief introduction of Family laws in the context of Shariah, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and National laws. He highlighted the importance of the office of the judge family court in the prevailing era and emphasized that the Family Court should make all-out efforts and strive hard to mend the broken family ties by using the means of conciliation & mediation.

In the concluding ceremony, the class representative shared her views and appreciated the efforts made by the Academy.

The Director-General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Dean Faculty, Senior Director Research & Publication, Faculty Members, and representative of UN Women were also present. In the end, the Director-General awarded certificates to the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Marriage Wife Women Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t ..

Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t  only reason to victory

38 minutes ago
 The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Coun ..

The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi

40 minutes ago
 Farrukh urges Opposition to brush aside stubborn a ..

Farrukh urges Opposition to brush aside stubborn attitude, bring suggestions for ..

1 minute ago
 Court seeks comments on acquittal pleas of Gilani, ..

Court seeks comments on acquittal pleas of Gilani, Ashraf

1 minute ago
 8 shopkeepers arrested after recovery of polythene ..

8 shopkeepers arrested after recovery of polythene bags

1 minute ago
 Two-day Digital Youth summit 2021 from Nov 13: Min ..

Two-day Digital Youth summit 2021 from Nov 13: Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.