Professional Excellence, Extensive Training Ensure Effective Response Against All Challenges: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Professional excellence, extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges.

The COAS visited troops of Lahore Corps in the field and was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation, interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards.

The COAS also advised officers and men to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with changing nature of threat.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied the COAS during the visit.

