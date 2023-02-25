UrduPoint.com

Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad Elected LHCBA President

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 09:32 PM

According to the results announced, Ishtiaq secured 7293 votes by defeating Muhammad Lehrasib Khan Gondal of the Independent group, also known as Asma Jehangir Group, who got 3372 votes.

Vice president's slot was won by Rabbiya Bajwa, who secured 3590 votes, whereas her opponents Mian Sardar Ali Gehlan, Chaudhry Waris Ali Saroya, Iftikhar Ali Bhatti, Abdul Rauf Bhatti, and Chaudhry Ahmad Khan Gondal got 2721, 1353, 1470, 1118 and 425 votes respectively.

Sabahat Rizvi was elected as secretary by securing 4310 votes whereas her opponents Mian Muhammad Irfan and Qadir Bukhsh Chahal secured 3745 and 2672 votes respectively.

While Muhammad Shah Rukh Shahbaz Warriach was elected Finance Secretary by getting 7109 votes whereas his opponents Amir Sohail Bosal and Adil Naeem Sheikh got 2442 and 1073 votes respectively.

A total of 10776 voters used their right to vote in the elections. Biometric system was used to cast the votes.

