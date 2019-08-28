Professional 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend rising in country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :As wedding Photography trend on rise, 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend was also taking place and become main hub of attraction for newly married couples in the country where a number families are hiring their professional photographers to capture their memorable special events outdoor.

Outdoor wedding photography has become the latest trend among the youth these days in the country where different places were seen by wedding couples for their latest photoshoots.

According to many professional photographers , newly couples are now intended to follow different parks, hills, lakes and several natural places that are fixed for the trips only, but now they are using for the couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan.

They said many young entrepreneurs are looking for an easy way to earn money and shooting at a wedding is one such job that has aroused the interest of many youngsters.

A Young professional photographer , Maha said that being trendy has become a stigma of modernism, so as the changing trends of couple photoshoot has become an important part of the weddings now.

She explained that several couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan have been introduced and the use of different background papers and studio photoshoot has become an old trend and people are partying it.

Zia Suleman a citizen said , nature always inspires people and this inspiration can be seen in the photography of the new couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan specialy in Islamabad city.

He said People are now more intended to capture their beautiful moments while comprising the exquisites of nature, he added.

Maryumm Imran said , professional wedding photographers are coming up with innovative ideas to meet each clients' need and outdoor trend getting popularity among young couples.

She said a variety of executions are concocted keeping the diverse taste of couples in mind, where some may want the traditional while others would chose to differ.

Another Photographer Hassan Mosa said , no matter what your choice of photography be, the truth is that the new outdoor trend is here in Islamabad.

He said some snaps are more important for the couple in their wedding album for memorable photos of their lifetime so they prefer to capture their events in attractive atmospheres.

A Young couple in Jasmin Garden while taking this opportunity says, noways, in Pakistani wedding ceremony, a formal photo session of the couple and full event photography trend is increasing day by day.

People hire most popular and expert photographer for their wedding ceremony to get it photographed in an exceptional way specially outdoor photo shoots, Irslan Hashim added.

An IT professional said social media has also made this easy for citizens; it now allows them to compare the work and packages of every videographer and select the best one.

Waqas Zubair said , there is no artificial color matches the color of natures, therefore, the emerging photographers in Pakistan now approach more real and natural places for the couple photoshoot to make their events more memorable.

Photographer adds, different funky style techniques are being adopted these days that include Smoke bombs, beach photoshoot, historical places, drone shoot, unique wedding entrance style on rickshaw or bike and many other.

Groom and bride are selecting places with the collaboration of the photographer and the rest is up to the cameraman, he mentioned.