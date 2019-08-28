UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Professional 'Outdoor Wedding Photography' Trend Rising In Country

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:13 PM

Professional 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend rising in country

As wedding Photography trend on rise, 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend was also taking place and become main hub of attraction for newly married couples in the country where a number families are hiring their professional photographers to capture their memorable special events outdoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :As wedding Photography trend on rise, 'Outdoor wedding photography' trend was also taking place and become main hub of attraction for newly married couples in the country where a number families are hiring their professional photographers to capture their memorable special events outdoor.

Outdoor wedding photography has become the latest trend among the youth these days in the country where different places were seen by wedding couples for their latest photoshoots.

According to many professional photographers , newly couples are now intended to follow different parks, hills, lakes and several natural places that are fixed for the trips only, but now they are using for the couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan.

They said many young entrepreneurs are looking for an easy way to earn money and shooting at a wedding is one such job that has aroused the interest of many youngsters.

A Young professional photographer , Maha said that being trendy has become a stigma of modernism, so as the changing trends of couple photoshoot has become an important part of the weddings now.

She explained that several couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan have been introduced and the use of different background papers and studio photoshoot has become an old trend and people are partying it.

Zia Suleman a citizen said , nature always inspires people and this inspiration can be seen in the photography of the new couple photoshoot themes in Pakistan specialy in Islamabad city.

He said People are now more intended to capture their beautiful moments while comprising the exquisites of nature, he added.

Maryumm Imran said , professional wedding photographers are coming up with innovative ideas to meet each clients' need and outdoor trend getting popularity among young couples.

She said a variety of executions are concocted keeping the diverse taste of couples in mind, where some may want the traditional while others would chose to differ.

Another Photographer Hassan Mosa said , no matter what your choice of photography be, the truth is that the new outdoor trend is here in Islamabad.

He said some snaps are more important for the couple in their wedding album for memorable photos of their lifetime so they prefer to capture their events in attractive atmospheres.

A Young couple in Jasmin Garden while taking this opportunity says, noways, in Pakistani wedding ceremony, a formal photo session of the couple and full event photography trend is increasing day by day.

People hire most popular and expert photographer for their wedding ceremony to get it photographed in an exceptional way specially outdoor photo shoots, Irslan Hashim added.

An IT professional said social media has also made this easy for citizens; it now allows them to compare the work and packages of every videographer and select the best one.

Waqas Zubair said , there is no artificial color matches the color of natures, therefore, the emerging photographers in Pakistan now approach more real and natural places for the couple photoshoot to make their events more memorable.

Photographer adds, different funky style techniques are being adopted these days that include Smoke bombs, beach photoshoot, historical places, drone shoot, unique wedding entrance style on rickshaw or bike and many other.

Groom and bride are selecting places with the collaboration of the photographer and the rest is up to the cameraman, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Islamabad Social Media Marriage Married Job Young Hub Money May Event Best

Recent Stories

An absconder among 21 suspects arrested in Karachi ..

19 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

21 seconds ago

An open Katchery to be held in NAB Karachi on Aug ..

22 seconds ago

Russia to Complete Second Stage of S-400s Deliveri ..

45 minutes ago

KP minister takes notice of manhandling of media p ..

45 minutes ago

Serbia Expects to Boost Exports to EAEU by 50% Aft ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.