Professional photography in Rose & Jasmine garden attracting citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As outdoor photography' trend become main hub of attraction for citizens, the number of professional young photographers holding camera on their shoulders are offering discount rate services to visitors in Rose & Jasmine garden.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a lot of businesses, including the photography industry. It has changed the photography trend as well where people are mostly preferred all their memorable special occasion shoots outdoor with safety of their health.

According to professional photographers in Rose & Jasmine garden, we are now working toward a return to offer outdoor photo shoots as studios are unfortunately remain closed due to effect of Pandemic and we certainly wouldn't want to take any risks.

"I always ensure social distancing at all times remaining 6 feet distant from everyone when i am shooting, a photographer said while talking to a private news channel.

Another Photographer said lockdown imposed in the country due to Coronavirus outbreak will have a large scale impact on photography industry with cancellation of events, studio shutdowns, no work for freelancers and delivery issues, however it is a last hope for me and my family where i am offering discount rate services and earning enough money.

Photographers are facing a lot of backlash on their business due to the lockdown, said a professional , adding, financially as photographers we have no work at a time.

Mask is the most important safety measure when going for outdoor photography in the corona outbreak, said another visitor in garden, adding, Rose & Jasmine garden gives us an opportunity to spend our most important event here and enjoy outdoor cheap rate photography.

Shoot from a distance when capturing people and articles in your camera, said a photographer using DSLR, adding, the best way is to use long lenses which can zoom your required person closer to you.