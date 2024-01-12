Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed

The Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations in a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations in a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province.

The Sindh Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized the importance of trained tour guides for creating memorable experiences for tourists visiting historical and cultural sites in Sindh.

While highlighting the rich historical and tourist sites in Sindh, the Minister said that the presence of professional tour guides was crucial for making the experience of tourists unforgettable.

He said that trained tour guides possessed the knowledge to provide comprehensive information about these historical sites to enhance the global tourists' experience.

In this regard, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Khalid Chachar, has written to the Finance department, on the directives of the High Court, requesting the release of funds for the recruitment of tourist guides.

The decision aligned with the commitment to promoting Sindh as a premier tourist destination by ensuring that the visitors received expert guidance for the growth and promotion of tourism in the province.