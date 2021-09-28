Professionalism of doctors to be enhanced: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that modern training courses would be conducted to enhance the professionalism of doctors across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that modern training courses would be conducted to enhance the professionalism of doctors across Punjab.

She said this while presiding over a meeting here at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) to review various models for professional trainings of doctors.

SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail and others were present in the meeting.

The provincial minister said that advanced training courses would be imparted to doctors by the institutes, adding that modern courses on financial management, human resource management, administration management, research papers and information technology were being designed for doctors.

She said that Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti would be the focal person for modern training of doctors.

The provincial health minister further said that they were striving to make government hospitals the best treatment centers for the common man. She said that no previous ruler had given relief to the people of Punjab in the field of health.

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab governmentwas striving to provide best medical facilities to the people of the province, she added.