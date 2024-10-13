Open Menu

Professor Aabid Jameel Issues Strict Orders Over Incomplete Work At Ayub Medical Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the board of Governors, Professor Aabid Jameel, expressed severe anger during a visit to the hospital over the incomplete construction of the operating theaters. He has issued strict orders for action against the contractor and the relevant department in charge.

Professor Jameel conducted a comprehensive visit of the facility, accompanied by Board member Jafar Shah, CEO and Dean Dr. Saqib Malik, Medical Director Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, Nursing Director Rukhsana Waseem, and other department heads.

The visit began at the skills lab in the college, where Dr. Saadia Habib, Director of DME, briefed him on ongoing issues. In response, Professor Jameel instructed that these problems be resolved immediately and that a post for the skills lab in charge be advertised, while assigning temporary staff to ensure students can utilize the lab effectively.

He also inspected the old dentistry building to review the construction plans for the IBPP operating theaters and rooms.

Expressing frustration over the delays in the surgical operating theater's progress, he mandated strict action against those responsible and urged that work on the surgical ICU be expedited.

In discussions with Sona Khan, head of the Pharmacy Department, Professor Jameel addressed the availability of cancer treatment medications and ordered the establishment of a separate medication counter in the ward to assist both inpatients and outpatient department (OPD) patients.

During a visit to the HDU in the surgical C unit, he received a briefing from Chairperson of Surgery Dr. Ghazala Bhatti and issued directives to enhance cleanliness in the washrooms for better patient care. He also engaged in discussions regarding the Neurosurgery B ward with Dr. Aziz.

Concluding his visit, Professor Jameel reviewed the drain construction by the NHA, receiving further briefings from Dr. Saqib Malik and Dr. Dawood Iqbal. He ordered the redirection of the previous drain to ensure proper water management.

