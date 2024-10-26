Professor Abid Jameel Directs To Complete Surgical OTs Of AMI By 30th November
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the board of Governors Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) Professor Abid Jameel, and Board member Professor Alam Zeb Manan Saturday conducted an extensive visit to evaluate ongoing development projects at the institution.
The visit included a meeting with executive team members. They were joined by CEO and Dean Dr. Saqib Malik, Medical Director Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, Finance Director Zeeshan Khan, Nursing Director Rukhsana Waseem, and other department heads.
The visit commenced at the college guest house, where they assessed facilities and issued instructions for improvements, including the clearing of surrounding bushes.
Following the guest house visit, the Chairman inspected the hospital colony to review flats and was informed about existing issues.
He evaluated ongoing work in the surgical operating theaters, emphasizing that increasing the number of operating theaters would allow for more surgeries.
He directed the contractor to complete flooring and other tasks in the operating theaters by November 30, and instructed Dr. Saqib Malik to personally oversee the work.
In addition, he mandated that the contractor for the surgical ICU finish all tasks within three months to enhance facilities for patients coming from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir. During a special visit to the IBPP, the Chairman and Board member discussed the hospital's IT system with staff and examined the patient registration process. They issued directives to expedite the delivery of MRI reports to reduce patient wait times.
Professor Abid Jameel called for immediate action against the head of the oncology department and any doctors not fulfilling their duties at the IBPP due to their absence. He reiterated the commitment to taking all necessary steps for public welfare and institutional improvement.
