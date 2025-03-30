Professor Abid Jamil emphasizes healthcare improvements during Ayub Medical Institution visit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI), Professor Abid Jamil Sunday visited the institution to review ongoing projects and assess healthcare facilities.

Accompanied by Dean & CEO Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Medical Director Professor Alamzeb Swati, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, and department heads, he inspected various departments and issued key directives.

During his visit, Professor Jamil stressed the need for the immediate commencement of wards and a pharmacy at Ayub College of Dentistry. He also instructed the maintenance department to submit a comprehensive plan for operation theater improvements, ensuring the dentistry college functions optimally to provide quality medical services.

Inspecting the newly established library for doctors, he directed the procurement of modern medical books in surgery, gynecology, and other fields to support postgraduate trainees and medical professionals in their academic pursuits.

A detailed inspection of the Emergency Department followed, where he assessed patient care services and interacted with on-duty doctors. He ordered an increase in the number of cardiac monitors, the installation of high-quality monitors, and the establishment of separate ECG stations for male and female patients. Additionally, he emphasized enhancing cleanliness in the emergency department.

Professor Jamil expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the paramedics’ hostel construction and instructed the hospital director to take action against the contractor to expedite completion, ensuring prompt accommodation for medical staff. He also reviewed progress at the Nursing Family Hostel, directing its swift completion.

He reaffirmed the board's commitment to improving hospital infrastructure and patient care, emphasizing that all necessary measures would be taken to enhance the institution’s efficiency and service quality.