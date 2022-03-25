Professor Amjad Siraj Memon assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Professor Amjad Siraj Memon assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Friday. Principal Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and Qazi Shabbir greeted the new Vice Chancellor and welcomed him to the University. Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, and Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation-JSMU Dr Muhammad Khan, alongwith other JSMU leadership and faculty members met him here at the Vice Chancellor's office.

Speaking to the University's officials, Professor Amjad Siraj Memon pledged to take effective steps for the development of the University.

Former Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul congratulated the new Vice Chancellor Professor Memon on joining the university and handed over the charge to Professor Amjad Siraj Memon.

The decision was announced in a notification dated March 24 issued by Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.