UrduPoint.com

Professor Amjad Siraj Memon Takes Charge As JSMU's New VC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Professor Amjad Siraj Memon takes charge as JSMU's new VC

Professor Amjad Siraj Memon assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Professor Amjad Siraj Memon assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Friday. Principal Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and Qazi Shabbir greeted the new Vice Chancellor and welcomed him to the University. Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, and Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation-JSMU Dr Muhammad Khan, alongwith other JSMU leadership and faculty members met him here at the Vice Chancellor's office.

Speaking to the University's officials, Professor Amjad Siraj Memon pledged to take effective steps for the development of the University.

Former Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul congratulated the new Vice Chancellor Professor Memon on joining the university and handed over the charge to Professor Amjad Siraj Memon.

The decision was announced in a notification dated March 24 issued by Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh March Government

Recent Stories

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OP ..

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OPPO Glow Design, and Enduring Q ..

1 hour ago
 PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

1 hour ago
 SBP Governor unveils special report about progress ..

SBP Governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs

1 hour ago
 TECNO holds Valuable Partner Meeting 2022 in Lahor ..

TECNO holds Valuable Partner Meeting 2022 in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Only 58 Covid-19 new cases reported in Punjab on F ..

Only 58 Covid-19 new cases reported in Punjab on Friday

40 seconds ago
 Four held with contraband

Four held with contraband

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>