Professor Butt Highlights Kashmiris’ Grievances Ahead Of India’s Republic Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 06:51 PM
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said on Thursday that while India boasts itself as a democratic republic, Kashmiris have only witnessed oppression from the Indian state over the past more than seven decades
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said on Thursday that while India boasts itself as a democratic republic, Kashmiris have only witnessed oppression from the Indian state over the past more than seven decades.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India annually observes January 26 as the “Republic Day,” pointing out that the day signifies the replacement of the Indian Act of 1935 with the Indian Constitution.
While India took on the facade of a democratic republic, this democratic spirit has never extended to the territory of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added. “The region has only faced the brutalities at the hands of Indian armed forces.”
Furthermore, Professor Butt said that India is not going to tolerate the existence of Kashmiris, indicating an ongoing effort to eradicate their identity.
He said that efforts are being made to obliterate a population from existence.
Professor Butt elaborated on the severe restrictions on freedom of expression in the occupied state, describing it as an unprecedented example globally.
The plight of prisoners, according to Butt, highlights the lack of justice within the Indian judiciary and elite. The emergence of bodies from prisons is becoming a disturbing norm, indicating the ruthless nature of the Indian oppression against Kashmiris.
Professor Butt concluded his statement by asserting that India’s historical attempts to quash Kashmiri resistance have failed in the past, and he predicts continued failures in the future.
He urged India to prioritize the democratic rights of the minority Kashmiri population instead of engaging in a futile display of republicanism, he further added.
Recent Stories
Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s indictment in £190 million case deferred again
Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year 2023
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls
SP Potohar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers
European stocks drop before ECB rate call
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..
Art exhibition held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat54 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s indictment in £190 million case deferred again24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls40 minutes ago
-
SP Potohar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens40 minutes ago
-
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers40 minutes ago
-
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service50 minutes ago
-
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency55 minutes ago
-
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: Experts57 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition held at PAC55 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered55 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets55 minutes ago