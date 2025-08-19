- Home
Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak Highlights Role Of Pakistani Diaspora In Educational Diplomacy
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Renowned Pakistani academic and world-ranked researcher, Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak, currently a Full Professor at Jimei University in China, has called for greater utilization of Pakistan’s diaspora as a powerful tool of educational diplomacy.
Speaking at a morning show of a state-run news channel, he stressed that Pakistan possesses an extraordinary talent pool which, if strategically connected with global opportunities, can significantly uplift the country’s image and development prospects.
He noted that Pakistan has produced outstanding professionals in engineering, medicine, business, and entrepreneurship. “In the academic fraternity, particularly in China, Pakistani scholars are already excelling. In many universities, they are among the top in terms of academic achievements,” he said.
Sharing his personal accomplishments, Dr. Khattak recalled, “In 2023, I was ranked as a Clarivate Highly Cited Researcher (Cross-Field), and in 2024, I was listed among the world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford–Elsevier. Out of 111 highly cited Chinese authors, I was one of them.” He emphasized that such recognitions reflect Pakistan’s growing contribution to global academia.
Highlighting the broader role of the Pakistani diaspora, Dr. Khattak stressed the importance of educational diplomacy. “Our government and embassies can utilize academics and experts abroad as ambassadors. They are well-integrated into their local culture, enjoy credibility, and can promote Pakistan effectively.
By leveraging their expertise and connections, we can open new opportunities and benefit from China’s technological development,” he explained.
He added that Pakistani embassies are already working to strengthen digital connections, but greater efforts are needed to project Pakistan’s academic and technological potential. He suggested closer collaboration between embassies, government officials, academic institutions, and media to highlight Pakistan’s positive image.
Highlighting Pakistan’s perception in China, Dr. Khattak said, “Around 73 percent of Chinese people view Pakistan as a favorable country. We must invest more energy in media and education diplomacy to capitalize on these opportunities.”
Touching upon tourism, he pointed out the potential of the vast Chinese market. “China’s growing economy has given rise to a strong outbound tourism sector. Pakistan’s cultural diversity, food, and hospitality can attract more Chinese visitors. They are particularly fond of Pakistani-style Chinese cuisine and dishes like biryani,” he remarked.
Dr. Khattak also underlined the vital role of universities in national progress. “Each university is an ecosystem that drives development. A city grows and prospers because of the vibrancy and contributions of its students,” he said, adding that China itself is a living example, where cities have flourished around dynamic universities that became centers of innovation, talent, and economic activity.
