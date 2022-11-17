UrduPoint.com

Professor Dr Solaha Rahman Elected As President KUTS For 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Professor Dr Solaha Rahman elected as President KUTS for 2022-23

Professor Dr Solaha Rahman of Karachi University Teachers Forum (KUTF) was elected as the President of the Karachi University Teachers' Society (KUTS) by securing 302 votes while Professor Dr Summer Sultana from Teachers' Alliance for Good Governance received 271 votes for the same position

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Professor Dr Solaha Rahman of Karachi University Teachers Forum (KUTF) was elected as the President of the Karachi University Teachers' Society (KUTS) by securing 302 votes while Professor Dr Summer Sultana from Teachers' Alliance for Good Governance received 271 votes for the same position.

This was announced by the Convener, Sub-Committee KUTS Elections 2022-23 Professor Dr Sobia Shehzad here on Thursday.

As per the details, Syed Ghufran Alam the candidate for the post of Vice President from KUTF clinched 316 votes whereas Dr Mohsin Ali from TAGG got 269 votes. Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi of KUTF bagged 301 votes and was elected as the Secretary KUTS for 2022-23 while Ateeq Razzak from TAGG had 272 votes.

Dr Muhammad Ali from TAGG received 310 votes for the post of Treasurer and his opponent Dr M.

Moiz Khan of KUTF received 266 votes.

According to the results of the KUTS Annual Elections 2022-23, Dr. Zeeshan Akhter of KUTF got 356 votes and Dr. Asad Khan Tanoli from TAGG collected 316 votes and was elected as the Joint Secretary whereas Taha Bin Niaz of KUTF 314 had voted and Mazhar Abbas from TAGG managed to get 143 votes for the same position.

The counting of the votes for the election of the executive council was in progress till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected president and the office bearers of the KUTS.

The KUTS' Annual Election was held in the Arts Auditorium.

Related Topics

Election Progress Same Alliance Muhammad Ali Karachi University Post From

Recent Stories

Musadiq demands Imran Khan to show receipts of 'so ..

Musadiq demands Imran Khan to show receipts of 'sold Toshakhana gifts'

34 seconds ago
 President for total peace, morality-based new worl ..

President for total peace, morality-based new world order

36 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood lays foundation stones of different pro ..

CM Mahmood lays foundation stones of different projects at Malakand

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Caracas Openly Discuss Contacts Between Ve ..

Moscow, Caracas Openly Discuss Contacts Between Venezuela, US - Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 Shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway to reso ..

Shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway to resolve city's traffic problems by ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee m ..

DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee meeting health

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.