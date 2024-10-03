Open Menu

Professor Dr. Zahir Shah Appointed Pro Vice Chancellor Of Abdul Wali Khan University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Professor Dr. Zahir Shah appointed pro vice chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahir Shah has been appointed as the Pro Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Dr. Zahir Shah holds Master's degrees in Political Science and Pakistan Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University.

He initially began his teaching career as a lecturer in Political Science at Mardan Postgraduate College.

After the establishment of Abdul Wali Khan University, he continued his services as a lecturer there. In 2016, Dr. Zahir Shah earned his PhD in "Civil-Military Relations." Currently, he serves as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the university.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially appointed Dr. Zahir Shah as the Pro Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University.

His appointment is expected to usher the university into a new era of progress and development.

