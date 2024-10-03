Professor Dr. Zahir Shah Appointed Pro Vice Chancellor Of Abdul Wali Khan University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahir Shah has been appointed as the Pro Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.
Dr. Zahir Shah holds Master's degrees in Political Science and Pakistan Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University.
He initially began his teaching career as a lecturer in Political Science at Mardan Postgraduate College.
After the establishment of Abdul Wali Khan University, he continued his services as a lecturer there. In 2016, Dr. Zahir Shah earned his PhD in "Civil-Military Relations." Currently, he serves as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the university.
The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially appointed Dr. Zahir Shah as the Pro Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University.
His appointment is expected to usher the university into a new era of progress and development.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP President condoles death of Ishaq Dar's brother2 minutes ago
-
Dera administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awam' agenda programme2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 15 injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
MC demolishes illegal constructions12 minutes ago
-
PHC orders shifting of SW, Tank courts to DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed PFA Director Operations South Punjab assumes charge12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 7.2 mln fine imposed on unfit PSVs12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-smog measures at DC office22 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Unit inaugurated in Bajaur tribal district22 minutes ago
-
Lawyers back constitutional amendment and creation of constitutional court22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner warns officer of stern action over fake reports of dengue campaign22 minutes ago
-
Protest in Rawalpindi; 4000 cops to perform security duties32 minutes ago