Professor Hakim Ali Abro Assume The Charge Of Acting VC SMBBMU Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Professor Hakim Ali Abro assume the charge of acting VC SMBBMU Larkana

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Faculty of Medicines of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and Senior Professor Dr. Hakim Ali Abro takes over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Officially stated here on Monday.

While, Professor Dr. Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, VC, SMBBMU Larkana proceed on leave initially for 45 days or till further orders, says a notification.

