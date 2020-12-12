UrduPoint.com
Professor Held Over Fake MA Degree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a professor of National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) as his MA English degree was proved bogus

FIA spokesman said here on Saturday that Ziaur Rehman got appointment as professor in NTUF in 2009 on a fake degree.

During the checking, his MA English degree was proved bogus.

Therefore, the NTUF removed him from service and a complaint was forwarded to FIA on charge of causing loss of Rs.2.6 million to national kitty by obtaining salaries during his appointment period.

During initial inquiry, Ziaur Rehman was provided guilty of the said charges.

Therefore, FIA registered a case and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.

