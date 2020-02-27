Professor Khurshid expressed sorrow over sad demise of Naimatullah Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Former senator and founding chairman of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad Professor Khurshid Ahmad has expressed great grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naimatullah Khan advocate, a senior socio-political leader, former mayor of Karachi, former MNA, and ex-president of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Extending his condolences to the deceased family through a special message, the professor prayed for the departed soul and said that Khan always led by example working for the good of people, not only within Karachi but from the coasts and deserts of Sindh and Balochistan to the mountians of Kashmir and Northern Areas, serving evry one selflessly, honestly and without any kind of discrimination.He will always be remembered for his welfare and development works, the professor added, and his name will remain atop any list of Pakistani leaders who pursued politics with an aim to benefit the common men.