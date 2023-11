Professor Mateen passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Renowned academcian, master trainer and intellecuatal, Professor, Mohsin Mateen has died of ailment.

Professor, Mohsin Mateen had been serving as Head of Technology Management Institute of business and Management Sciences at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

Academic staffs of Islamia University Bahawalpur and civil society leaders have expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Professor Mateen.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.