Professor of Khyber Medical College dies from coronavirus

Owing to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one more senior doctor died after complications of disease here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Owing to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one more senior doctor died after complications of disease here on Saturday.

Prof. Dr. Anwar Ali Shah Banuri was undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to coronavirus.

Provincial Doctor Association said that Dr.

Anwar Ali Shah was Professor of Biochemistry in Khyber Medical College.

The number of doctors died from coronavirus has risen to 26 and 40 other medical staff members.

Provincial Doctors Association said that government has not given martyr package to any doctor who died from infection while performing duty in hospital.

The association also demanded payment of health risk allowance to medical practitioners.