UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Professor Of Khyber Medical College Dies From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

Professor of Khyber Medical College dies from coronavirus

Owing to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one more senior doctor died after complications of disease here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Owing to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one more senior doctor died after complications of disease here on Saturday.

Prof. Dr. Anwar Ali Shah Banuri was undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to coronavirus.

Provincial Doctor Association said that Dr.

Anwar Ali Shah was Professor of Biochemistry in Khyber Medical College.

The number of doctors died from coronavirus has risen to 26 and 40 other medical staff members.

Provincial Doctors Association said that government has not given martyr package to any doctor who died from infection while performing duty in hospital.

The association also demanded payment of health risk allowance to medical practitioners.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Died Anwar Ali From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs to ensure COVID-19 SOPs

3 seconds ago

Seven die, 11 injured in van,Trailer collision

6 seconds ago

Govt not scared of opposition's political gatherin ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for development of Gwadar: DC Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Croatia's Zubcic wins giant slalom with impressive ..

2 minutes ago

Several Moldovan Parties Ready to Support Sandu-Le ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.