UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Professor Of LGH Agha Shabbir Ali Retires

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Professor of LGH Agha Shabbir Ali retires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Professor Agha Shabbir Ali at the Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital retired after completing his term here on Saturday.

Principal Amir Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and other faculty members presented him a gold medal and the best wishes.

Professors, MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Dr Faryad Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqiya Bano, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other employees were also present.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali also addressed and advised the young doctors to followthis pattern.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Gold Best

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

9 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.