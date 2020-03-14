Professor of LGH Agha Shabbir Ali retires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Professor Agha Shabbir Ali at the Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital retired after completing his term here on Saturday.

Principal Amir Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and other faculty members presented him a gold medal and the best wishes.

Professors, MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Dr Faryad Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqiya Bano, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other employees were also present.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali also addressed and advised the young doctors to followthis pattern.