Professor Of Sukkur IBA Killed Near Kandhkot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Dr Ajmal Sawand, a professor at Sukkur IBA, was killed on Thursday by armed Sundrani tribesmen near Ghora Ghat police station over an honour killing dispute, said Kashmore Kandhkot Police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr Ajmal Sawand, a professor at Sukkur IBA, was killed on Thursday by armed Sundrani tribesmen near Ghora Ghat police station over an honour killing dispute, said Kashmore Kandhkot Police.

He died on the spot when assailants opened fire on his car. He was travelling from Sukkur to his village Shalu Khan.

According to the Police, Dr Sawand had gone to inspect some of his lands in Kandhkot's katcha area. A Sandrani tribesman was murdered there two days earlier, said local police.

According to the police, the Sandranis thought that a Sawand tribesman was behind it and so they targeted Dr Ajmal just because he happened to be a Sawand himself.

Sawand did his PhD in Computer Science in France and he was serving as a Deputy Director at Sukkur IBA University.

It is worth mentioning here that the tribal dispute between Sawand and Sandrani tribes started three years ago over honour killing. Since then five people have been killed including a woman.

