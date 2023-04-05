Professor of Surgery Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Jhangir Sarwar appointed MS HFH

Professor of Surgery Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Jhangir Sarwar was given the additional charge of Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital(HFH) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Professor of Surgery Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Jhangir Sarwar was given the additional charge of Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital(HFH) here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Special Health Care and Medical education, he will perform the duties of MS till the arrival of the regular incumbent in addition to his responsibilities.