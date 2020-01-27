Professor Shareef ul Mujahid laid to rest in University of Karachi premises

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Professor Shareef ul Mujahid, founder of the Journalism Department (now Mass Communication), University of Karachi, was laid to rest at the varsity's graveyard Monday evening.

People from all walks of life, including his relatives and students, largely attended his funeral prayers held at Masjid-e-Ibrahim KU after Namaz-e-Asr and later also joined in his burial.

Dr. Mujahid has left behind four daughters and a large number of his students to mourn his death.

Prominent among those to attend the funeral, of the deceased scholar, included Vice Chancellor of KU, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director, KU Evening Program, Professor Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zubairi, Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Tahir Ali, heads of various departments, and KU faculty members.

Offering his condolence to the family members of Dr. Shareef ul Mujahid, the Vice Chancellor of KU, Dr. Iraqi said dedicated individual like the late educationist are rarely found.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. The scholar born on July 01,1926, in Madras (now called Chennai), India, did his BA in 1949 and Masters in MA Islamic History in 1951 from Madras University and in 1952 completed his MA in Journalism from Stanford University, USA.

He had also received an MA Islamic Studies degree from McGill University, Canada.

He was very vocal and supportive of the Pakistan Movement and in 1945 started his journalism career by writing articles in newspapers and magazines for the cause.

Dr. Mujahid also remained associated with Civil and Military Gazette besides working for Montreal Star and other foreign publications.

On August 16, 1955, he joined KU as a lecturer and on September 29, 1970, becomes an Associate Professor while promoted to Professor on July 03, 1972. The Federal government appointed him as the Founder Director of the Quaid-e-Azam Academy in 1976 and served the academy till 1989.

In 1981, he was awarded the presidential award on his book on the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He has written few books and more than 20 research papers while his book Indian Secularism was translated in Arabic whereas other publications were also translated in French, Spanish, and other languages.