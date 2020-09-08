UrduPoint.com
Professor Shot Dead, Three Others Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Professor shot dead, three others injured

A professor of Govt Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot was shot dead while his three companions sustained bullet injuries in a village of Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday

SIALKOT,: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) : A professor of Govt Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot was shot dead while his three companions sustained bullet injuries in a village of Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, Islamic studies Prof Sajjad Kareemi along with his three companions went to see his land in Paropi Nagra village when his rival Rana Usman allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Prof Sajjad Kareemi died on the spot while three others identified as Shahbaz, Abid and Nadeem sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to Pasrur Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.

