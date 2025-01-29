Open Menu

Professors And Researchers Never Truly Retire, Their Contributions Remain Integral: Dr. Altaf Siyal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM

Professors and researchers never truly retire, their contributions remain integral: Dr. Altaf Siyal

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that a professor and researcher never truly retire, as their academic and research contributions remain integral to the institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that a professor and researcher never truly retire, as their academic and research contributions remain integral to the institution.

He made these remarks while addressing a farewell ceremony held in honor of Dr. Saeed Ahmed Soomro, who recently retired as a professor from the Department of Veterinary Physiology and Bio Chemistry, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences after an illustrious career.

Dr. Siyal praised Dr. Soomro as an exceptional educator, researcher and ideologist who maintained a parental bond with students.

He highlighted Dr. Soomro’s significant role in producing graduate and postgraduate scholars, proving his dedication and commitment to veterinary sciences.

Faculty Dean Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi lauded Dr. Soomro's lifelong commitment to the field, stating that his contributions would always be remembered. Professor Dr. Allah Bux Kachhiwal highlighted his impactful mentorship, while Dr. Shams Bughio, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Dr. Jameela Soomro and other faculty members also paid tribute to his remarkable service and lasting impact on the academic community.

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

18 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in fi ..

Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test

4 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

31 minutes ago
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages b ..

Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP reg ..

IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood re ..

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..

3 minutes ago
 OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

3 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

20 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan