Professors and researchers never truly retire, their contributions remain integral: Dr. Altaf Siyal

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that a professor and researcher never truly retire, as their academic and research contributions remain integral to the institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that a professor and researcher never truly retire, as their academic and research contributions remain integral to the institution.

He made these remarks while addressing a farewell ceremony held in honor of Dr. Saeed Ahmed Soomro, who recently retired as a professor from the Department of Veterinary Physiology and Bio Chemistry, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences after an illustrious career.

Dr. Siyal praised Dr. Soomro as an exceptional educator, researcher and ideologist who maintained a parental bond with students.

He highlighted Dr. Soomro’s significant role in producing graduate and postgraduate scholars, proving his dedication and commitment to veterinary sciences.

Faculty Dean Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi lauded Dr. Soomro's lifelong commitment to the field, stating that his contributions would always be remembered. Professor Dr. Allah Bux Kachhiwal highlighted his impactful mentorship, while Dr. Shams Bughio, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Dr. Jameela Soomro and other faculty members also paid tribute to his remarkable service and lasting impact on the academic community.