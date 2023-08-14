Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath of office as the 8th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 14, 2023.

He was elected as an independent Senator from Balochistan province for a tenure of March 2018 to March 2024.

He is also one of the founding members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and was appointed as the central spokesperson of the party in 2018.

While serving as Senator, he was the chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology. Earlier, he served as spokesman for the government of Balochistan from December 2015 to January 2018.

An avid intellectual, with keen insight on the issues faced by Pakistan, particularly Balochistan province, Mr Kakar has been sharing his perspective at academic and policymaking platforms, both nationally and internationally.

These include interactions with students and faculty members at Pakistan's top-ranking universities, closed-door sessions with the country's policymakers, briefings to the country's political and military elite, sessions on building the Balochistan narrative with the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad, as well as a significant number of nationally televised political talk shows.

Born in 1971, he hails from Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds a Master's degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Security Workshop from the National Defence University, Islamabad. He is also Patron-in-Chief of the Voice of Balochistan, an independent perception building initiative he masterminded. Mr. Kakar is fluent in English, urdu, Persian, Pashto, Balochi and Brahvi.

