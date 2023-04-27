Profiles of more than 6.5 lakh govt officials digitized

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Human Resource Department, has so far digitized 668,000 profiles of 39 government administrative departments across Punjab.

This was told during a progress review meeting, chaired by the PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, here on Thursday.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the profiles of more than 600,000 officials of grade 1 to grade 16 whereas more than 51,000 officers of grade 17 and above had been digitized through the system so far.

The meeting was further apprised that transfer notifications had been issued to more than 110,000 government officials under the system and more than 7,700,000 leave applications were approved under the Leave Application Module in the school education Department (SED).

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf remarked that the HRMS had proved to be very effective in bringing transparency in departmental affairs as well as increasing the efficiency of government officials.

The HRMS was designed to maintain accurate information of government employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records in all departments of Punjab.