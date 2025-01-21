Open Menu

Profiling Of NCP Vehicles Underway To Curb Crime

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Profiling of NCP vehicles underway to curb crime

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Gohar Ali on Tuesday visited the ongoing profiling initiative for non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles at Blombat.

The effort aimed to streamline vehicle identification and curb illegal activities.

Excise Inspector Wakil Khan briefed the officials on the procedure, revealing that in the first phase, 12,000 NCP vehicles have already been profiled.

The second phase is ongoing at four profiling centers in Dir Lower including Munda, Chakdara, and Blombat, with staff actively deployed. The initiative would extend to the Lal Qila subdivision next weekend.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the process, checked staff attendance, and verified records at the centers.

He emphasized cooperation with vehicle owners to ensure all legal requirements are met during profiling and assured the public that staff are readily available to assist.

He said the initiative was designed to prevent the use of stolen vehicles and bolster public confidence in vehicle transactions.

Representatives from Bargain Associates Deer Pine, including Mutiullah, Jahan Alam, and Merajuddin, pledged their full support for the administration in this effort.

APP/ari-adi

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

17 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

17 minutes ago
 NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

35 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

47 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan