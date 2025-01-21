Profiling of NCP vehicles underway to curb crime

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Gohar Ali on Tuesday visited the ongoing profiling initiative for non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles at Blombat.

The effort aimed to streamline vehicle identification and curb illegal activities.

Excise Inspector Wakil Khan briefed the officials on the procedure, revealing that in the first phase, 12,000 NCP vehicles have already been profiled.

The second phase is ongoing at four profiling centers in Dir Lower including Munda, Chakdara, and Blombat, with staff actively deployed. The initiative would extend to the Lal Qila subdivision next weekend.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the process, checked staff attendance, and verified records at the centers.

He emphasized cooperation with vehicle owners to ensure all legal requirements are met during profiling and assured the public that staff are readily available to assist.

He said the initiative was designed to prevent the use of stolen vehicles and bolster public confidence in vehicle transactions.

Representatives from Bargain Associates Deer Pine, including Mutiullah, Jahan Alam, and Merajuddin, pledged their full support for the administration in this effort.

APP/ari-adi