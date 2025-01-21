Profiling Of NCP Vehicles Underway To Curb Crime
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Gohar Ali on Tuesday visited the ongoing profiling initiative for non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles at Blombat.
The effort aimed to streamline vehicle identification and curb illegal activities.
Excise Inspector Wakil Khan briefed the officials on the procedure, revealing that in the first phase, 12,000 NCP vehicles have already been profiled.
The second phase is ongoing at four profiling centers in Dir Lower including Munda, Chakdara, and Blombat, with staff actively deployed. The initiative would extend to the Lal Qila subdivision next weekend.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the process, checked staff attendance, and verified records at the centers.
He emphasized cooperation with vehicle owners to ensure all legal requirements are met during profiling and assured the public that staff are readily available to assist.
He said the initiative was designed to prevent the use of stolen vehicles and bolster public confidence in vehicle transactions.
Representatives from Bargain Associates Deer Pine, including Mutiullah, Jahan Alam, and Merajuddin, pledged their full support for the administration in this effort.
APP/ari-adi
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rare cosmic event in January to give amazing experience to stargazers2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves recommendation over validation of foreign pilots’ licenses working in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested after 15 years2 minutes ago
-
Profiling of NCP vehicles underway to curb crime2 minutes ago
-
Minister clarifies provincial control over water distribution after 18th amendment12 minutes ago
-
2 drug suppliers convicted, get 9-year imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
Three human traffickers held12 minutes ago
-
First family Gur festival held in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted12 minutes ago
-
Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan killed in Balochistan's Zhob District12 minutes ago
-
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz27 minutes ago
-
Minor girl died, two others injured gas leakage explosion in DI Khan32 minutes ago