Profiling Of Non-custom Paid Vehicles Underway In Lower Dir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In accordance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, a campaign to profile non-custom paid vehicles has been initiated in Chakdara.
The profiling process is being conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Adiyanzai, Munir Ahmed, and Excise Inspector Chakdara Circle, Khan Muhammad.
Additionally, the profiling of non-custom paid vehicles is also taking place at Munda Phatak and Balambat near the Excise Office Ground.
Vehicle owners of non-custom paid vehicles are urged to complete the profiling process at the respective centers promptly to ensure proper identification and documentation.
The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the District Administration to regulate and monitor non-custom paid vehicles in the region.
