UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteer Arrested, Shop Sealed In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:09 PM

Profiteer arrested, shop sealed in Peshawar

District administration Abbottabad Tuesday arrested a flour dealer for overcharging consumers and sealed his shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday arrested a flour dealer for overcharging consumers and sealed his shop.

According to details the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Abbottabad, Amin-ul-Haq launched a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers during coronavirus lockdown and arrested a dealer for selling flour to the people of Galiyat on exorbitant price and sealed his shop.

The district administration has warned hoarders and profiteers of stern action.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown announced in Azad Kashmir in fight agains ..

2 minutes ago

PCSIR's sanitizers to be available soon in other c ..

31 seconds ago

Heavy rain in Sargodha

34 seconds ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 155 billion ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sp ..

4 minutes ago

European stocks jump at open

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.