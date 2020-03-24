Profiteer arrested, shop sealed in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday arrested a flour dealer for overcharging consumers and sealed his shop.

According to details the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Abbottabad, Amin-ul-Haq launched a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers during coronavirus lockdown and arrested a dealer for selling flour to the people of Galiyat on exorbitant price and sealed his shop.

The district administration has warned hoarders and profiteers of stern action.