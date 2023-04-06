Profiteering at motorway Service Areas not to be tolerated: DIG

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :DIG Motorway police/Zonal Commander Muhammad Saleem said on Thursday that efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items at Service Areas of the motorway to prevent profiteering.

In a statement issued here, the DIG Motorway said that price lists have been displayed at all shops of Motorway Service Areas and strict action was being taken against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging extra prices from the masses.

He said that profiteering was a crime and added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against profiteers.

Besides this, different initiatives were also being taken by the department to control accidents on the motorway, Muhammad Saleem said and added that the vehicles having fitness certificates were being given approval to use the motorway for travelling.

He said that by ensuring the implementation of orders of fitness certificates there would be a remarkable decrease in accidents.

He said that the department was striving hard to provide secure travelling on Motorways.