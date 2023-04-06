Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Profiteering At Motorway Service Areas Not To Be Tolerated: DIG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Profiteering at motorway Service Areas not to be tolerated: DIG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :DIG Motorway police/Zonal Commander Muhammad Saleem said on Thursday that efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items at Service Areas of the motorway to prevent profiteering.

In a statement issued here, the DIG Motorway said that price lists have been displayed at all shops of Motorway Service Areas and strict action was being taken against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging extra prices from the masses.

He said that profiteering was a crime and added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against profiteers.

Besides this, different initiatives were also being taken by the department to control accidents on the motorway, Muhammad Saleem said and added that the vehicles having fitness certificates were being given approval to use the motorway for travelling.

He said that by ensuring the implementation of orders of fitness certificates there would be a remarkable decrease in accidents.

He said that the department was striving hard to provide secure travelling on Motorways.

Related Topics

Motorway Vehicles Price All From

Recent Stories

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

2 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

10 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on ..

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

17 minutes ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political sit ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

17 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.