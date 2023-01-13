Profiteering controlled by timely action tor facilitate people in Katch: DC Bashir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Katch Bashir Ahmad Bareach on Friday said that the profiteering in the district Katch was controlled due to the timely action to provide facilities to the people.

He said that because of this, the people were getting edible items including meat, vegetables, fruits, flour, ghee and others on control price list in the district Katch.

The necessities of life are available in abundance at government controlled prices, he said adding that the district administration Katch had controlled profiteering and inflation in the district with the help of Anjuman Tajran, civil society and other segments of the society.

The people of the district Katch thanked the district administration for the good measures.