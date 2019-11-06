UrduPoint.com
Profiteering Mafia To Be Dealt With Iron Hand: DC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that profiteering mafia involved in unfair price hike would be dealt with an iron hand to control the prices of essential commodities in the district.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Price Control Magistrates to review their performance. He directed the Magistrates to take action against profiteers and the elements involved in artificial shortage, black marketing and adulteration.

He emphasized upon keeping close liaison with the traders of grains and vegetable markets to keep informed about the supply and demand of the essential commodities.

He asked the Price Control Magistrates that the shopkeepers involved in serious violations of food Stuff Control Act would not be spared and criminal cases be registered against them.

He warned that the daily performance of Price Control Magistrates would be examined regularly and departmental action would be taken against the officers showing poor performance in connection with price checking.

