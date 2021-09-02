UrduPoint.com

Profiteering Not To Be Allowed, Strict Action To Be Taken Against Violators: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Profiteering not to be allowed, strict action to be taken against violators: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that profiteering particularly of food items would not be allowed and the traders should strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the authorities concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that profiteering particularly of food items would not be allowed and the traders should strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

He said that wholesale rates would also be monitored and the authorities concerned had been directed in this regard. All the price magistrates had also been mobilized to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Price Control Committee held here.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the trade associations.

The DC said that the rates would be fixed keeping in view the distance at the tehsil level in Rawalpindi district.

He said that the prices of all food items are the same in Rawalpindi and Gujjar Khan tehsils while in Kahuta, Taxila and Kalar Syedan tehsils, the prices of the food items were increased from Rs 1 to Rs 10 per kg and in tehsils of Murree and Kotli Sattian, their rates would be up by Rs 2 to Rs 12 per kg as compare to Rawalpindi city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in case of any complaint, the citizens can use 080002345or 'Qeemat App'. He said that citizens should come forward to play a role and help the administrationin controlling the prices of food items.

Related Topics

Murree Rawalpindi Same Price Kotli Kahuta Taxila Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

New York, New Jersey declare states of emergency a ..

New York, New Jersey declare states of emergency as remnants of Hurricane Ida hi ..

21 minutes ago
 Shehryar Afridi seeks probe into 'custodial killin ..

Shehryar Afridi seeks probe into 'custodial killing' of Syed Ali Geelani

5 minutes ago
 Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan;PMD

Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan;PMD

5 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor visits ..

Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor visits Nephrology deptt

5 minutes ago
 Pb govt committed to provide quality health servic ..

Pb govt committed to provide quality health services: Dr Yasmin

9 minutes ago
 Kabul Airport to Reopen in Next 2 Days With Suppor ..

Kabul Airport to Reopen in Next 2 Days With Support From Turkey, Qatar - Taliban

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.