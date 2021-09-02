Profiteering not to be allowed, strict action to be taken against violators: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that profiteering particularly of food items would not be allowed and the traders should strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the authorities concerned

He said that wholesale rates would also be monitored and the authorities concerned had been directed in this regard. All the price magistrates had also been mobilized to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Price Control Committee held here.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the trade associations.

The DC said that the rates would be fixed keeping in view the distance at the tehsil level in Rawalpindi district.

He said that the prices of all food items are the same in Rawalpindi and Gujjar Khan tehsils while in Kahuta, Taxila and Kalar Syedan tehsils, the prices of the food items were increased from Rs 1 to Rs 10 per kg and in tehsils of Murree and Kotli Sattian, their rates would be up by Rs 2 to Rs 12 per kg as compare to Rawalpindi city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in case of any complaint, the citizens can use 080002345or 'Qeemat App'. He said that citizens should come forward to play a role and help the administrationin controlling the prices of food items.