Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Arrested For Selling Edibles At Exorbitant Prices During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Profiteers arrested for selling edibles at exorbitant prices during Ramazan

Sub Division Assistant Collector Imran Yousaf Chaudhry on Thursday, here, took action against illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates, fixed by the district administration

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) Sub Division Assistant Collector Imran Yousaf Chaudhry on Thursday, here, took action against illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates, fixed by the district administration.

Those arrested and fined included twelve butchers and ten fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging against the prices fixed by the district price control committee.

The action by the assistant collector was taken on the special orders of the Divisional Commissioner Ch. Shoukat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal.

Talking to APP, Imran Yousaf said that an extensive drive was underway by the administration to wipe out profiteers and hoarders to ensure the return of exorbitant prices of the commodities of daily use including fruits, vegetables, meat at the officially fixed prices of the commodities.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid ..

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN - ..

10 minutes ago
 Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full m ..

Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full military honour

10 minutes ago
 Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteer ..

Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteering: CM's aide

10 minutes ago
 Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment a ..

Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment across country annually: Health ..

6 minutes ago
 US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to ..

US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to Israel - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel Fro ..

Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel From Lebanon - IDF

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.