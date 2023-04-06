Profiteers arrested for selling edibles at exorbitant prices during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) Sub Division Assistant Collector Imran Yousaf Chaudhry on Thursday, here, took action against illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates, fixed by the district administration.

Those arrested and fined included twelve butchers and ten fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging against the prices fixed by the district price control committee.

The action by the assistant collector was taken on the special orders of the Divisional Commissioner Ch. Shoukat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal.

Talking to APP, Imran Yousaf said that an extensive drive was underway by the administration to wipe out profiteers and hoarders to ensure the return of exorbitant prices of the commodities of daily use including fruits, vegetables, meat at the officially fixed prices of the commodities.