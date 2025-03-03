Open Menu

Profiteers Booked, Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Profiteers booked, fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration has registered four cases and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 to the violators of price related regulations.

According to a spokesperson on Monday, price control magistrates issued 21 warnings and found violations at 27 points in various areas of the provincial capital.

The price control magistrates remained active in the field on the first day of Ramadan on the directives of DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza. To implement the provided relief measures, inspections were carried out.

The DC emphasized that artificial inflation during Ramadan would be dealt with an iron hand and that no one would be allowed to exploit citizens. He assured that administrative officers were actively monitoring the field to maintain price control and were also overseeing the prices of essential commodities in Ramadan bazaars.

