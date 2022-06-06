UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Business To Be Sealed For Indefinite Period: Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite period: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and impose heavy fines and seal the business for a long time if found unsatisfactory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and impose heavy fines and seal the business for a long time if found unsatisfactory.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on prices control of essential commodities in the province.

he meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary food Raja Khuram Shahzad, Secretary Agriculture Supply and Price Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, and other participants including Commissioner Hyderabad, Commissioner Sukkur, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Commissioner Larkana through video link.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioners while briefing about the action taken in the month of May regarding price control said that 10371 shops were inspected in last month in the province and a fine of Rs 34,16,200 was imposed on unsatisfactory 1137 units. In Karachi 672 profiteers were fined Rs 29,62000, in Hyderabad division 200 unsatisfactory units were fined 342500, in Larkana 62 shopkeepers were fined 21000, in MirpurKhas 27 units were fined 15000 Shaheed Benazirabad.

A fine of Rs 53,000 was imposed on 100 units.

The chief secretary said that heavy fines should be imposed on profiteers and business should be sealed for a long time and make them to follow government rates. He directed the commissioners to monitor the action against the profiteers themselves.

Instructing the Commissioner Karachi to meet the representatives of Flour Mill Association, he said that there was no shortage of wheat in the city and yet why the price of flour in the city was higher than other cities. He said that in any case the prices of flour, ghee and sugar in Karachi should be controlled. He said that he had received complaints of hoarding of flour and ghee in the city and Commissioner Karachi himself should take action against hoarding of flour and ghee and there should be no hoarders in any mill or super store.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Business Agriculture Fine Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Price May All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electrici ..

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electricity Generation - White House

49 seconds ago
 Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram fores ..

Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram forest

51 seconds ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

53 seconds ago
 CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral t ..

CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral trade

54 seconds ago
 Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Ze ..

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

23 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 work ..

7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 workshop held in AJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.