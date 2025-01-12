Profiteers, Dead Chicken Sellers Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A crackdown on profiteers led to the recovery of dead chickens and the arrest of a shopkeeper on Kohat Road in the vicinity of Bhana Mari police station here Sunday.
The operation was conducted under the public agenda of good governance by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, supervised by Ration Controller Tausif Iqbal.
During inspections of shops in Amin Colony, several violations were found, including the sale of items at inflated prices, underweight bread, and the absence of official price lists.
A chicken seller was caught with 12 dead chickens, leading to his immediate arrest. A report was subsequently filed at Bhana Mari Police Station for further legal action against profiteers.
Authorities issued strict instructions to shopkeepers to ensure compliance with official price lists and warned that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Profiteers, dead chicken sellers booked2 minutes ago
-
Kalam Jeep Rally to promote adventure tourism in KP32 minutes ago
-
Suspect of human trafficking held42 minutes ago
-
Verification process completed under Transfer of Livestock Assets project in Lodhran52 minutes ago
-
Dolphin officer dismissed over bribery allegation52 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays homage to martyred traffic police personnel1 hour ago
-
E&T dept achieves 53 pc of annual tax collection target in six months1 hour ago
-
Renowned artist Inayat Bhatti remembered on his birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
EPA seizes 2200 kg banned polythene bags1 hour ago
-
47 unique stair-ways amid Multan’s six gates serve as cultural, commerce1 hour ago
-
Uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society stands as top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM14 hours ago
-
Participants of international conference visit Taxila Museum14 hours ago