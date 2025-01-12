Profiteers, dead chicken sellers booked

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A crackdown on profiteers led to the recovery of dead chickens and the arrest of a shopkeeper on Kohat Road in the vicinity of Bhana Mari police station here Sunday.

The operation was conducted under the public agenda of good governance by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, supervised by Ration Controller Tausif Iqbal.

During inspections of shops in Amin Colony, several violations were found, including the sale of items at inflated prices, underweight bread, and the absence of official price lists.

A chicken seller was caught with 12 dead chickens, leading to his immediate arrest. A report was subsequently filed at Bhana Mari Police Station for further legal action against profiteers.

Authorities issued strict instructions to shopkeepers to ensure compliance with official price lists and warned that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances.