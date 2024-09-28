Profiteers face harsh penalties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The district administration has decided to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high prices.

During his visit to the vegetable market to monitor the auction process here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to the masses. He said that prices of commodities were being strictly monitored and action was being taken against violators. He maintained that it had been decided to send profiteers directly to jail besides imposing heavy fine on them.

The DC said that Awami Relief Camps, Awan Dost Counters and Cart Bazaars had already been made functional across the district. He said that the auction process at markets had been made open to ensure sustainability in prices while “Cheap DC Counters” have also been set up at general stores and shopping plazas for public facilitation.

Sandhu added that the performance of price control magistrates was being monitored through online application for bringing more improvement in their performance.