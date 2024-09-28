Open Menu

Profiteers Face Harsh Penalties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Profiteers face harsh penalties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The district administration has decided to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high prices.

During his visit to the vegetable market to monitor the auction process here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to the masses. He said that prices of commodities were being strictly monitored and action was being taken against violators. He maintained that it had been decided to send profiteers directly to jail besides imposing heavy fine on them.

The DC said that Awami Relief Camps, Awan Dost Counters and Cart Bazaars had already been made functional across the district. He said that the auction process at markets had been made open to ensure sustainability in prices while “Cheap DC Counters” have also been set up at general stores and shopping plazas for public facilitation.

Sandhu added that the performance of price control magistrates was being monitored through online application for bringing more improvement in their performance.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Visit Price Market All

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

16 minutes ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

5 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

22 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan