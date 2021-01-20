Profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Rana Muhammad Abbas imposed fine on three shopkeepers over profiteering, on Wednesday.

He visited various markets and checked the prices of different essential items and imposed a fine of Rs 4000 on profiteers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on various shopkeepers found involved in over charging and setting up encroachments in front of the shops.