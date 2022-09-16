Profiteers fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Friday imposed Rs 161,500 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital.

A spokesman for the administration said magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars and they found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besides imposing fine on them.

It is pertinent to mention that 25 first information reports (FIRs) had been registered and 13 peoplewere arrested over profiteering so far. As many as 2,051 inspections were conducted and 45 violationswere found.