Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration fined various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday,Assistant Commissioner (AC) tehsil Sahiwal,District Sargodha Muhammad Nawaz inspected different markets and checked prices of essential commodities.

He imposed fine amounting to Rs 6,000 on shopkeepers for profiteering and not displaying the price list.

Meanwhile, after checking several brick kilns across the tehsil,the AC imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 to a brick kiln at Bhera Hakim Khan area for not adopting zig-zag technology.

