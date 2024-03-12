Profiteers Fined
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A crackdown on profiteers was intensified in the district.
According to a handout, 14 shopkeepers were arrested and 2 cases were registered, while a total of Rs 374,000 fine was imposed on profiteers last week, .
Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza said that the sale of goods at higher than fixed prices would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that there was no justification for the difference in the prices of vegetables and pulses in the tehsils.
He directed price control magistrates to keep administrative officers active in the field for effective monitoring of prices.
