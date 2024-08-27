Profiteers Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) price control magistrates imposed Rs 626,500 fines on 80 retailers in the district on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the magistrates held overall 478 inspections in the district and arrested 8 shopkeepers for violation of the Price Control Act.
They also took legal action against 47 profiteers for selling fruit, vegetables, roti, edible items at exorbitant rates.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed in car-truck collision on Swat Expressway18 minutes ago
-
DC inspects city's drainage after rain29 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi9 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall10 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..11 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station11 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais12 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games12 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission12 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city12 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents12 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'12 hours ago