Profiteers fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) price control magistrates imposed Rs 626,500 fines on 80 retailers in the district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates held overall 478 inspections in the district and arrested 8 shopkeepers for violation of the Price Control Act.

They also took legal action against 47 profiteers for selling fruit, vegetables, roti, edible items at exorbitant rates.