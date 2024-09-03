Profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) District price control magistrates imposed Rs 19 million fines on profiteers in August.

According to official sources here Tuesday, the magistrates arrested 375 profiteers during the month and registered 24 cases and sealed 63 shops.

The teams held overall 45,358 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took legal action on 2,834 complaints of overcharging and 2,798 complaints of non-display of price lists.