Profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Price control magistrates fined 2,390 retailers over Rs15 million for overcharging across the district during the last 24 hours.

Price monitoring teams also legal action against 3,388 retailers for not displaying price lists.

Focal person to price control measures, Riaz Hussain Anjum, said here Tuesday that magistrates had also made over 41,000 inspections in markets and bazaars. Over 412 shopkeepers were held, 54 shops were sealed and 26 others were booked for overpricing during the week.

