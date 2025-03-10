Profiteers Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration has geared up crackdown against the elements involved in price hike and intensified its inflation control efforts.
According to a spokesperson, during the last 24 hours 245 properties were inspected to ensure compliance with pricing regulations, while 56 violations were detected during these inspections. Cases have been registered against four individuals involved in overcharging and profiteering. A total of Rs 86,000 rupees in fines have been levied on violators.
On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Lahore’s district administration has intensified actions against profiteering and overcharging.
Price control magistrates are fully active in monitoring and regulating prices.
The DC said that the district administration is committed to providing complete relief to citizens during Ramadan. He emphasized that protecting citizens from inflation is their responsibility and stated that violators are not deserving of any leniency.
This crackdown aligns with the directives from Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, who has ordered an effective and comprehensive campaign against inflation across the province. The administration is determined to ensure that citizens receive necessary relief during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.
Recent Stories
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh59 seconds ago
-
CCPO for strengthening security measures in Ramadan1 minute ago
-
Pay orders worth Rs 10,000 each have been distributed to 34,161 people in Chiniot district1 minute ago
-
WASA starts repair of force line Sitara Colony1 minute ago
-
In February, 8287 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules1 minute ago
-
Maryam Nawaz committed to healthcare reforms, says Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Profiteers fined1 minute ago
-
President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs11 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs11 minutes ago
-
Representative of various Bars calls on CJP11 minutes ago
-
TDAP arranges seminar-Survey, to educate the growers11 minutes ago