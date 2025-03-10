Open Menu

Profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Profiteers fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration has geared up crackdown against the elements involved in price hike and intensified its inflation control efforts.

According to a spokesperson, during the last 24 hours 245 properties were inspected to ensure compliance with pricing regulations, while 56 violations were detected during these inspections. Cases have been registered against four individuals involved in overcharging and profiteering. A total of Rs 86,000 rupees in fines have been levied on violators.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Lahore’s district administration has intensified actions against profiteering and overcharging.

Price control magistrates are fully active in monitoring and regulating prices.

The DC said that the district administration is committed to providing complete relief to citizens during Ramadan. He emphasized that protecting citizens from inflation is their responsibility and stated that violators are not deserving of any leniency.

This crackdown aligns with the directives from Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, who has ordered an effective and comprehensive campaign against inflation across the province. The administration is determined to ensure that citizens receive necessary relief during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

