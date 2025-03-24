Profiteers fined

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair inspected Ghareeb Pura Road to check the prices of essential commodities.

During the inspection, several vendors and shopkeepers were fined for overcharging and failing to display official price lists.

The AC directed shopkeepers to prominently display price lists and ensure the sale of goods at government-fixed rates, warning that stricter actions would be taken in case of non-compliance.

He stated that the district administration is committed to enforcing price control measures to provide relief to the public and that the crackdown against profiteering will continue without discrimination.