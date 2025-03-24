Open Menu

Profiteers Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Profiteers fined

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair inspected Ghareeb Pura Road to check the prices of essential commodities.

During the inspection, several vendors and shopkeepers were fined for overcharging and failing to display official price lists.

The AC directed shopkeepers to prominently display price lists and ensure the sale of goods at government-fixed rates, warning that stricter actions would be taken in case of non-compliance.

He stated that the district administration is committed to enforcing price control measures to provide relief to the public and that the crackdown against profiteering will continue without discrimination.

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

40 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

54 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

1 hour ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

1 hour ago
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

1 hour ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan