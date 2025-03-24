Profiteers Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair inspected Ghareeb Pura Road to check the prices of essential commodities.
During the inspection, several vendors and shopkeepers were fined for overcharging and failing to display official price lists.
The AC directed shopkeepers to prominently display price lists and ensure the sale of goods at government-fixed rates, warning that stricter actions would be taken in case of non-compliance.
He stated that the district administration is committed to enforcing price control measures to provide relief to the public and that the crackdown against profiteering will continue without discrimination.
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Eidi bags distributed among special children11 seconds ago
-
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses against PTI leaders in May 9 cases13 seconds ago
-
3 thieves held in Gujar Khan, valuables worth over Rs 3m recovered15 seconds ago
-
LUMHS VC inaugurates Liaquat Institute of Mental Health25 seconds ago
-
Profiteers fined27 seconds ago
-
Over 866,000 candidates apply for 16,454 jobs in KP Education Deptt20 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards on armed forces personnel20 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh20 minutes ago
-
KP Labour Minister discusses digitalization, social protection with GIZ delegation20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs foils smuggling attempt, seizes narcotics worth millions30 minutes ago
-
PITB organizes e-procurement training for judicial magistrates40 minutes ago
-
25 criminals held40 minutes ago