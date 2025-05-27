Open Menu

Profiteers Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Profiteers fined

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A review meeting of the district’s Price Control Magistrates was held in the Commissioner Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, along with Price Control Magistrates from across the district. During the session, the DC reviewed the weekly performance of the magistrates. It was reported that inspectors have been actively conducting shop inspections to curb profiteering. Notably, fines totaling over 2.

42 million rupees were imposed, and numerous cases were registered against profiteers from May 1 to May 27.

The DC emphasized the importance of continuous surveillance, directing magistrates to ensure regular market inspections. He reiterated that stern action, including hefty fines and FIR registration, should be taken against shopkeepers involved in hoarding and profiteering to maintain fair prices and protect consumers. The meeting underscored the district administration’s commitment to strict enforcement of price control laws and the ongoing crackdown on illegal profiteering.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

5 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

16 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan