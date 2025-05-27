Profiteers Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A review meeting of the district’s Price Control Magistrates was held in the Commissioner Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, along with Price Control Magistrates from across the district. During the session, the DC reviewed the weekly performance of the magistrates. It was reported that inspectors have been actively conducting shop inspections to curb profiteering. Notably, fines totaling over 2.
42 million rupees were imposed, and numerous cases were registered against profiteers from May 1 to May 27.
The DC emphasized the importance of continuous surveillance, directing magistrates to ensure regular market inspections. He reiterated that stern action, including hefty fines and FIR registration, should be taken against shopkeepers involved in hoarding and profiteering to maintain fair prices and protect consumers. The meeting underscored the district administration’s commitment to strict enforcement of price control laws and the ongoing crackdown on illegal profiteering.
